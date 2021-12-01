Hyderabad: Real estate agent murders cousin over business losses

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was allegedly killed by his younger cousin on Monday. The accused was detained by officers from the Commissioner’s Task Force.

The deceased was identified as Thota Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, a 48-year-old real state businessman. He was a resident of Srinivas Nagar, Alwal. The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Thota Narendra Reddy, a resident of Vasavi Nagar at Alwal.

“The complaint was filed by the deceased wife in Trimulgherry Police Station, where she stated that the accused called his husband and ask him to come along to see some plot,” said the police in a press note on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has a bad habit of borrowing money. For his livelihood, he worked as a real state agent and cab driver. He was also reportedly facing a financial crisis.

The accused also worked as a mediator, but the deceased was not cooperating with him, and reportedly insulted him while supporting the other parties. That leads to a grudge and a loss in commission for Narendra Reddy. He then decided to murder Vijay and lured him with an excuse to bring money for the registration of a plot.

On the way to the supposed registration, Narendra made the car stop. After waiting for a chance to shoot him, he shot Vijay on the back of his head and after confirming his death, he escaped. The accused also planned to eliminate another person by the name of P. Madhav, a resident of Alwal, as they are both also involved in a plot dispute, the police added.

He was planning to leave Hyderabad but the police arrested him and took him into custody. The cops seized two pistols, three live rounds, two empty rounds, and Rs 7.2 lakh cash.