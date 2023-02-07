Hyderabad: Realtor in Bowenpally murdered by unknown persons

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Dilkushanagar in Bowenpally when a realtor was brutally killed by unknown persons at his house on Tuesday evening.

Moosa Siddiqui, the deceased was into real estate business and having disputes with some persons pertaining to properties in the city.

On Tuesday evening, when Siddiqui was at his house some persons came to meet him and attacked him brutally with a dagger resulting in death. After killing him. the killer escaped from the spot.

On receiving information, the Bowenpally police and senior officials of North Zone reached the spot and started investigation. The Task Force team also came to the spot and began their own efforts to nab the killers of Siddiqui.

The police came to know through family members and others that Siddiqui was having some financial disputes with some persons from Chandrayangutta and they might have killed him.

Special teams are formed to nab the killers.