Hyderabad: Realtor opens fire on family in old city

Hyderabad: A realtor opened fire on family reportedly after a domestic altercation in Kalapather area of old city on Monday night.

Syed Habeeb Hashmi who holds arms license, opened fired with his licensed .22 revolver on wife and children, creating a flutter in the area. However, the family escaped unhurt as the bullets had hit the wall of his house in the Bilal Nagar area.

According to the locals, Hashmi fired three rounds in air. On receiving information, a team of Kalapather police station reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

“A case under arms act and IPC section 307 has been booked against the realtor. He is the holder of the arms license since 2000,” said S Sudarshan, Inspector Kalapather police station.

Futher details are awaited.