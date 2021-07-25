Hyderabad: Red alert sounded at Musi River

Hyderabad: A red alert warning was issued at Musi river by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation after heavy inflows of water was released by the officials of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs which culminates into the Musi River.

In view of the high inflows of water into the Musi river, the GHMC officials have evacuated nearly 40 families from Moosarambagh, Rasoolpura and Chaderghat areas residing near the river. Earlier, the residents of Shankarnagar were evacuated and shifted to nearby function halls and shelter homes set up in schools. Food, medicines and other essentials were provided to the people at these places.

The GHMC officials have said that special teams have been formed to oversee the rescue operations of the people residing in the low lying areas and the Musi River. To pump out the excess water 200 pumps have been arranged, an official said.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has instructed the Zonal Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners to keep an watchful eye and to be alert on the banks of the Musi river. Kumar has said that teams of state medical and health, tourism, roads & buildings and energy department officials have been formed to oversee the relief works in the flood affected areas. He said that the drainage lines have been cleaned so that the rain water can easily flow.

The GHMC officials have been regularly informed about the release of inflows from the two water reservoirs i.e Himayatsagar and Osmansagar into the Musi river.

In case of any emergency or relief work the government had set up the following help desk. One can contact at these app or mobile number

My GHMC App Twitter 040-21111111

In the GHMC headoffice, a monsoon control room has been set up. In case of emergency, the people can contact the GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi at her mobile number 9704444053.