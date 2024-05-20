Hyderabad: Rediscovering Dar al-Shifa’s legacy in mental health

By Sayema Zulfeqar

For centuries, the glorious Maristan of Dar al-Shifa has been under the rubble in the city of Hyderabad, India. Once thought to be the largest hospital in South Asia, its distant memories have been the subject of many old legends in every Hyderabadi household. Dar al-Shifa, literally translated as “house of cure” in both Arabic and Persian, was commissioned by Sultan Muhammed Quli Qutub Shah in 1595, the fifth sultan of the Persian-origin Quli Qutub Shahi dynasty.

The two-storeyed hospital was earlier built to treat the ill, only four years after the capital was shifted from Golconda to the new city of Hyderabad. It is said that the Sultan made the following prayer before the inception of Hyderabad and Dar al-Shifa, which perhaps points to his lifelong commitment to societal welfare: “Oh God, make my city full of people like You keep the river full of fish.”

Dar al-Shifa is built on the banks of the Musi river, right in the heart of the Old City of Hyderabad. Its strategic location across important state buildings and the river may have been intentionally picked to facilitate easy accessibility for the travellers coming from afar and for patients to enjoy the fresh air and scenic views of the city of Hyderabad.

According to Sibghatullah Khan, an architect and an oral historian, Dar al-Shifa functioned as a full-fledged hospital and contained a massive courtyard, an outpatient clinic, patient admission rooms, separate rooms for doctors to stay, a hammam, a quarantine ward on the ground floor exclusively used to control plague outbreaks, and a traveller’s lodge, i.e., Sarai. The Sarai housed the patients who were on a waiting list until they could be admitted inside. Inside the 25,000-square-foot campus, one can also find ruins of an Unani Medical College, and a mosque.

Inside Dar al-Shifa, all patients enjoyed free lodging, food, and high-quality treatment sponsored by the state. In fact, much of the Hyderabadi food cuisine and culture is largely influenced by Unani medicine from the Qutub Shahi period, such as the consumption of Biryani with Burani (curd mixed with onions and herbs) until today, as it was believed to be a ‘healthy food combination’ prescribed by the physicians to improve brain health and prevent constipation.

According to city historians, patients were also given special herbal baths in the hammams for treating certain diseases. Unlike current healthcare practices, the physicians of Dar al-Shifa took both preventive and holistic measures to heal. They were inspired by the works of their predecessors like Ibn Sina and Ar-Razi.

Treatises for mental health

The economic prosperity of the Shiite Qutub Shahi kingdom and their love for poetry and medicine, attracted the migration of renowned intellectuals, poets, and physicians, particularly from Iran to work, so much so that the Deccan empire of the Qutub Shahi was considered to be superior than its contemporary, the Safavids of Iran. The physicians of Dar al-Shifa were well supported and received handsome honorariums through the court. Given the incredible reputation of the medical college in Dar al-Shifa, talented physicians from Greece, Italy, and Iran were also reported to have immigrated to Hyderabad.

Some prominent physicians of Dar al-Shifa who also wrote remarkable medical treatises include Abdullah bin Yazadani’s Tibb-e-Faridi, Taqiuddin Mohammed Bin Sadruddin’s Mizan ut-Taba-e-Qutub Shahi, and Shamsuddin bin Nooruddin’s Zubdat ul-Hikam.

These manuscripts were written in simple Persian script and have chapters for treating many physiological and psychiatric diseases such as gastrointestinal infections, eye and sexual disorders epilepsy, tremors, muscle spasms, love sickness as well as obsessive thoughts through compound herbal medicines. Unfortunately, many such Persian medical manuscripts have been lost over time.

One of the last surviving medical manuscripts from Dar al-Shifa written by Shamsuddin bin Nooruddin and dedicated to Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, outlines health precautions to be undertaken in different seasons and the importance of nutrition and exercise in improving the health of the heart, mind, sex organs, and gut. The manuscript has many chapters dedicated to different mental health illnesses as well as their treatments, centuries before the advent of modern psychology in the western world. In one of its chapters, Nooruddin asserts that the mind is the leader of the body, and that the wellness of the body depends on the wellness of the mind. This is reminiscent of the current understanding of the mind-body connection in both western psychology as well as traditional Islamic psychology. Furthermore, Nooruddin recommends that the readers preserve their psychological health by regulating complex emotions like anger, refraining from ostentation, finding pleasure in the company of friends, listening to pleasant tales, and consuming sour wine, orange-flavoured barley and cumin. Although his dietary prescription for improving mental health can’t be scientifically established today, his other suggestions such as the importance of a good social support system to improve mental health remain relevant in modern psychology.

Fall of Dal al-Shifa

It is unclear when and under what circumstances did Dar al-Shifa begin to collapse. However, most historians assume that it began with the siege of Golconda by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1687. Since the capital was shifted from Hyderabad to Aurangabad, this may have led to the absence of adequate funding for the hospital operations.

Today, Dar al-Shifa lies in a dilapidated state and only one of the arched halls remains. The large courtyards and halls have fallen prey to land encroachments by the locals and no attention is paid by the government for its preservation. It is impossible to envision such an infrastructure and approach in modern-day hospitals that are burdened with increased reports of burnout in healthcare workers and medical negligence among patients. Perhaps the legacy of Dar al-Shifa is a reminder of our rich intellectual Muslim heritage of the past that still longs to be rediscovered.

(The author is a psychologist and a researcher based in Vancouver, Canada. She is currently a research intern at the Stanford University Muslim Mental Health and Islamic Psychology Lab where she investigates the contributions of ancient hospitals built by Muslim emperors of South Asia to modern mental health care.)