Hyderabad regional passport office declared ‘plastic-free’

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 29th January 2021 8:40 pm IST
Hyderabad regional passport office declared ‘plastic-free’
Swachhata Activity undertaken in and around Heritage Clock Tower by RPO Hyderabad officers. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: A step closer to plastic-free India, the Hyderabad Regional Passport Office, Secunderabad has been declared as the ‘Plastic Free Office’ by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

The office had actively participated in ‘Swachchata Pakhwada’ which began in April 2016 with an aim of bringing a fortnight focus on the issues of cleanliness. 

As part of the Swachchata Pakhwada  (cleanliness fortnight) drive held between January 1 and 15, the RPO office took part and called upon the usage of plastic water bottles to its employees and replaced them now with steel water bottles. 

The GHMC north zonal commissioner Srinivas Reddy awarded the ‘certification of appreciation’ to the RPO, under the best government office category. 

READ:  Founder of United Steel of Musherabad Syed Anwar passes away

Apart from this Swachhata activity, the officials clean in and around office premises, raised slogans and distributed pamphlets on Swachchata. 

Passports Seva Kendras, Passport Laghu Kendras and Post Office PSKs also followed the program and cleaned their premises, said regional passport officer Dasari Balaiah.

READ:  Horticulture Agriculture Expo from Jan 28 at Necklace Road
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 29th January 2021 8:40 pm IST
Back to top button