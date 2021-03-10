Hyderabad Regional Ring Road project construction survey to begin

Hyderabad: The state government has instructed officials to conduct survey related to regional ring road expansion. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is responsible for its works and has started issuing notifications.

Bengaluru-based firm Feedback Business Consulting Services has been shortlisted for consulting the project. The firm will soon start the survey work and through Google maps will identify the roads which will be expanded for connectivity. The survey report has to be submitted in a month.

In the first phase, for the construction of 158 kilometers of road, 4350 acres of land is needed. The project will improve connectivity between ORR and major urban clusters around Hyderabad. A number of industrial clusters, IT centers, logistical parks, pharma industries, recreational facilities, among others are expected to be established in and around the ring road which would provide a big boost to the economy of Telangana.