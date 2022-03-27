Hyderabad: Relief from summer heat as rain hits parts of city

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 27th March 2022 4:53 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Many parts of Hyderabad witnessed showers on Sunday, which came as a welcome relief from the heat, to citizens.

On Sunday, Saidabad recorded the maximum rainfall, an excess of 69 percent deviation from normal rainfall. Charminar, Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, and Asifnagar also received excess rainfall.

Khairatabad, Nampally, Banjara Hills, Sheikhpet, and surrounding areas received moderate rainfall in the late afternoon.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), dry weather conditions are expected to be witnessed in the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. As per the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will oscillate between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius in all the circles of the GHMC.

