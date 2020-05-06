Hyderabad reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Eleven fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the number of people infected by the virus in the state to 1107.

No death occurred today and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to be 29, a COVID-19 bulletin said.

It said 20 people were cured/discharged on Wednesday and the number of people discharged till date stood at 648.

The number of people undergoing treatment in hospitals (active cases) as of today was 430.

All the 11 fresh cases have been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, according to the bulletin.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths.

Source: PTI/ANI

