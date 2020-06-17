Hyderabad researcher develops low-cost COVID-19 testing kit

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researcher has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test, which can be performed at an affordable cost.

Results in 20 minutes

The test kit can produce results in around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

Field-tested

The test kit has already been field-tested at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad to ascertain its efficiency. It can be transported quickly, enabling the test to be conducted at the point-of-care. A major benefit of this testing kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction).

Cost around Rs 600

Each test costs around Rs. 600 device now. However, mass production of the testing kit will help reduce the cost to around Rs. 350 per test.

The testing kit was developed by a team led by Prof. Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr. Suryasnata Tripathy, a postdoctoral fellow, Patta Supraja, a fourth-year doctoral student and other students from Prof. Shiv Govind Singh’s Research Team, institute faculty and funding agencies supported this project.

Singh said, “The Research Team has the manpower and the capability required for mass production of this testing kit. We are now planning to raise funds from various Government and Private sources towards this end. This device is IIT Hyderabad’s small contribution to the Nation at the time of this crisis.”

Seeking the approval for mass production

Singh and his team have also developed AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to capture extensive data points to minimize the errors in decision making. He is now seeking the approval for mass production of the test kit from ICMR and said he will also be filing for a patent for the device.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.