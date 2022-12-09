Hyderabad: Residents complain of snakes around Mir Alam Necklace Road

Hyderabad: Delay in the opening of the Necklace road around Mir Alam Tank in the Old City has made the surroundings a home for snakes, scorpions and other poisonous creatures.

The local residents of Hassanagar, Indiranagar, Fatimnagar and other localities abutting the Mir Alam Tank Necklace road – more of a muddy path – complain of snakes and other poisonous creatures coming from the lake into the colonies.

A local resident, Fayaz Mohammed, complained to Minister K T Rama Rao and other officials about the plight of the local residents over a growing dump yard and drainage water logging turning into a ground for mosquito breeding.

“Sir Kindly focus at Mir Alam Tank beautification. At our edge around Fatima colony, Indiranagar. We are facing problems because of deserted area getting snakes, drainage water logging several mosquitoes forming. People using this as garbage dump. Even GHMC using as a dump yard,” he tweeted.

Local people on numerous instances have complained of big snakes, spotted on the Necklace Road at night straying into the localities, posing danger to the local people.

“We called in the local snake catchers to catch the snakes and shift them to the forest. Sometimes people tried to kill the snakes and it is posing a regular danger for us,” complained Shareefuddin, a local resident of Hassannagar.

The state government about 10 years ago had begun the beautification of the Mir Alam Tank and took up several works including the construction of parks, sewerage treatment plants (STP), and cycling tracks. Illumination was taken care of but the roads are not fully operational and hence not many use it.

A musical fountain was installed at the Mir Alam Tank at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The state government is constructing a cable bridge over the Mir Alam Tank to improve road connectivity. “The cable-stayed bridge will help boost tourism and improve road connectivity between Attapur and Bahadurpura – Aramgarh.

The Mir Alam bridge is expected to cost Rs 220 crore and the project will be executed by the HMDA. The Mir Alam Tank bridge will be 2.5 km long and will have six lanes. The central span will be 350 metres long, and the pylons will be 100 metres tall.