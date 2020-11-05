Hyderabad: Residents turn GHMC park into Gaushala

Hyderabad: Residents of Dhathu Nagar locality in the old city have housed over 15 cows in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Park, turning it into a gaushala. As per a report by The Hans India, the residents claimed to have rescued the cows from slaughterhouses.

According to a local resident, P Sai Reddy, as quoted by the newspaper, they have a five-member team that presently looks after these “rescued” cows. They have also named the shelter Hari Hara Gaushala.

“It’s been a decade we have been trying to rescue as many cows as possible. Every month at least 25 cows will be given shelter by us, we only shelter them and never consume their milk, instead, we arrange a person to monitor the daily needs such as cleaning the shed, offering grass on time, alternate day bathing,” said G Bhaskar, another resident quoted by the Hans India.

Normally, in any residential area, people urge the civic body to provide a park in the locality for some leisure time and for children to play. However, the residents of Dhathu Nagar have come forward together to give away the colony park to provide shelter for the “rescued” cows.

It is pertinent to mention that the GHMC has set up an Assets Protection Cell (APC), which protects parks, lakes, and open spaces in the city. This cell was recently launched by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao. The cell saves parks from encroachments under GHMC limits.