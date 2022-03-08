Hyderabad: Retail fish outlet opened at Bharatnagar Metro station

Hyderabad: The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) on Tuesday opened a fish retail outlet complex at Bharatnagar metro station.

The retail outlet was inaugurated by Dr. C Suvarana chief executive, NFDB on the ground floor of Bharatnagar metro station. The complex has sixteen shops, it has been modified to sell fish and fishery products keeping hygiene in mind.

It is expected that these fish retail outlets would help in meeting the demand for fish and fishery products in the city. It will also help in creating job opportunities for the local fishers which will result in a boost of the per capita fish consumption in Telangana.

The fish merchants who were allotted the outlets were also present at the event and were advised by Dr. Suvarna to supply quality fish at affordable rates and not compete amongst themselves.

Officials of NFDB, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd (TSFCOF), FISCOPFED, and CPWD were also present at the event.