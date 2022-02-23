Hyderabad: Retired teacher duped of Rs 17000 by fraudsters

Hyderabad: A retired school teacher was allegedly duped of Rs 17000 by a fraudster on the pretext of updating his bank details on Tuesday.

The victim, a 65-year-old man named Sudhakar Rao, is a resident of Puppalguda in Narsingi. The conman introduced himself as an executive from the State Bank of India (SBI), and sought Rao’s KYC and other details.

A link was sent to Rao’s mobile for updating the details, and as soon as he filled the details, Rs 17,000 were deducted from the teacher’s account, said the police. Base on the complaint, the Narsingi police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a similar case on February 1, a 40-year-old pilot fell prey to a fraudster who trapped him on the pretext of updating KYC details, and duped him of Rs 1 lakh. The victim had received a false message where the fraudster claimed to be from HDFC bank.

Soon after responding to the SMS, the victim lost RS 99,999. The pilot received quite a few requests seeking an OTP number. He filed in the bank account details along with the OTP only to realise that the money was deducted from his account and he had been duped.