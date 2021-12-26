Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy demands 2BHKs for Gachibowli residents

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy expressed his displeasure with the manner in which residences in Basavataraka Nagar in Gachibowli were demolished by officials earlier this month, and urged that municipal administrator and urban development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to intervene.

The Congress chief, who went to the location to console the family, requested for their pattas to be handed over immediately.

“The MLAs who ran on a pledge to offer 2BHK houses to residents and were elected on that promise have entirely forgotten about it today. So many families who have been here for 30 years have been forced to relocate. If the authorities fail to help them, we will stage a vanta-varpu (cooking on the streets) in front of the local MLA’s house,” Reddy warned.

Later, Revanth paid a visit to the Kukatpally Housing Board Phase-IV building site, where three young girls died in a tragic accident. He consoled the parents of three children who died after slipping into a large man-made pond by accident on December 24. He requested that the girls’ bodies be returned to their parents.

200 families left homeless due to the demolition

Over 200 families have been left homeless due to the demolition of buildings in Basavataraka Nagar, Gachibowli.

On Wednesday, the revenue officials have demolished more than 200 houses that were constructed on the government land, New Indian Express reported.

The families who are now left homeless were not only residing in the area for decades, they had also taken electricity connections.

Justifying the demolition of houses, Rajendranagar RDO Chandrakala said that the people who were residing on the government land were asked to vacate the place thrice but they did not pay heed to it.

They had requested for the 2BHK in the government scheme and their requests have been forwarded to the district collector, Chandrakala added.

At that time too, the locals and owners had staged a protest and demanded the officials to stop the demolition. They alleged that no notice was received by them.