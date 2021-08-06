Hyderabad: Revision of electoral rolls announced, poll registration from Aug 9

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has announced the revision of electoral rolls wherein applications of citizens who have crossed the age of 18 years, and others who haven’t registered as voters, can file their applications starting from August 9.

The removal of all demographically surveyed entries (DSE) or multiple entries, logical errors, including H2H (house to house) verification as well as rationalization of polling stations, is to be done between August 9 and October 31 2020, to ensure that no citizen is left out of the voting process, said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), here on Thursday.

The entire month of November will be dedicated to filing claims and objections as the disposal of the same will take place on December 20. The final publication of the electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2022, added the CEO’s press release.

All citizens who have attained 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022, can file their applications with accurate information to avoid any hassles. Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Shashank Goel has requested citizens to cooperate with the booth officers to ensure smooth functioning.

The revision becomes all the more important especially considering the fact that approximately 22 lakh people from across the state found their names deleted from the electoral rolls between 2015 and 2018. The erstwhile Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar had acknowledged the fault of the Commission and apologized for the same back then. However, there is a higher responsibility on the Election Commission and the State government to prevent the mistake from recurring.

The applicants can file their application on www.nvsp.in