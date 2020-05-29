Hyderabad: Rise is COVID cases among foreign returnees alarming

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 positive cases among foreign returnees, demand is high that they are tested more than once, as soon as they land in the country.

So far 30 passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from foreign countries under Vande Bharat Mission have been found COVID positive. The foreign returnees who were in quarantine for 14 days have expressed concern over the current situation and have demanded to increase tests. They have been kept under quarantine in various hotels of the city on their own expenses.

A person who recently completed his quarantine period showed dissatisfaction over the behaviour of authorities. He said he had bitter experience during the period. He was surrounded by people with coronavirus symptoms. He complained to the authorities but to no avail.

Another passenger told that the thermal screening is insufficient on the arrival at Hyderabad. Social distancing is not being maintained in quarantine facilities. In some hotels all the people are eating at the same place.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the government, the quarantine period has been reduced to 7 days from earlier 14 days. The passengers are asked to remain under home quarantine for the remaining 7 days.

Currently over 2000 people are under quarantine in various hotels in Hyderabad. Passengers say that tests are conducted only after the symptoms are visible which is not enough. Every returnee must be tested so that actual patients are identified.

Airport officials have to say that they are working as per the guidelines of the central government.

The government has directed to keep strict vigilance over the health of foreign returnees.

Source: Siasat news

