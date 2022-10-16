Hyderabad: Risking their own, Railway police saves 43 lives to date in 2022

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force Secunderabad division saved the lives of 43 persons during 2022 till date risking their own lives in action. In the previous year, the RPF saved the lives of 63 persons and won accolades from various quarters for their bravery.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Secunderabad said that resonating with the motto of “Sewa hi Sankalp”, RPF personnel go beyond the call of duty risking their own lives to save other lives when they perceive a passenger’s life is in danger.

There are incidents wherein passengers who were trying to board/de-board from a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the running train where RPF personnel have disregarded their own safety and rushed to save the precious lives of the person.

In other instances, individuals with suicidal tendencies come in front of running trains with the intention to end their lives. RPF personnel look out for such cases and intervene in the nick of time to save precious lives under the mission “Jeevan Raksha”.

In two incidents reportedly recently on 15/16 October a train Dakshin Express arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station on platform 1, at about 11.52 pm and the departure of the said train was at 00.02 am.

Just as the train departed a passenger who was a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra boarded the moving train and slipped and would have been run over when R. Srinivas, ASI/RPF/Secunderabad Post on noticing it rushed to the spot and pulled the person on to the platform and saved his life running the grave risk to his own life. The passenger and his family showed deep gratitude for saving his life through the quick action of ASI/RPF Srinivas.

In another case, the Godavari express was moving on platform number 1, and a lady passenger suddenly tried to board the running train into the B-2 coach and she slipped and was dragged onto the PF -1. Immediately on duty train escort staff Viswajeeth Kumar Constable RPF/Lingampalli acted with great presence of mind and risked his own life to de-board from the running train and rescued the lady passenger by pulling her out of harm’s way just in the nick of time.

In this process, Vishwajeeth was injured on his lower body and foot and after first aid, he was sent to Railway Hospital for further treatment. The rescued passenger conveyed their deep appreciation for the swift action of Vishwajeeth in saving her life.

“RPF Secunderabad Division will continue its efforts to enhance the security of passengers over Railways in future too by launching drives, improving response, infusing technology and innovation in its working to enhance its response, effectiveness and reach and to realize its objective of “SEWA HI SANKALP,” said Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee.

The official further stated that RPF staff is doing a great service in saving precious human lives and there are instances where they have themselves got injured but saved the passenger just in the nick of time from jeopardy. “We appeal to the passengers to desist from boarding/deboarding running trains,” she added.