Hyderabad: Road widening issue of Shah Ali Banda Road towards Falaknuma yet to be resolved

Hyderabad: More than 12 years have passed since the orders came from the concerned authorities for the widening of the road from Shah Ali Banda towards Falaknuma. However, the works to widen the road have been delayed due to various reasons resulting in the daily traffic jams on the Syed Ali Chabutra Road as well as on the Aliabad road.

After the approval of the road widening works by the state government and Municipal authorities from Shah Ali Banda road towards Engine Bowli via Syed Ali Chabutra, steps were undertaken to acquire several properties along the road. But due to the Aliabad Sarai located on the Syed Ali Chabutra road the expansion works of the road is on hold. It has been noted that despite several recommendations made to the concerned authorities for the better flow of the traffic on the Aliabad Sarai stretch, no replies have been given.

In 2012, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had formalised a plan to widen the road on the Aliabad Sarai stretch and had earmarked the properties to be acquired for the works. However, the archaeological authorities sought assurances from the GHMC authorities that no damage will happen to the structure and it will be preserved.

Presently, no works to develop and widen the road is taking place. The Municipal officials on their part have stated that the Corporation does not have the required funds to complete the project. It has been noted that during the evening hours traffic jams are witnessed from the Shah Ghouse Hotel to Aliabad Sarai on the Shah Ali Banda road. The traders of the area have complained that their business is getting affected due to the frequent traffic jams. The commuters have also expressed their anguish while travelling on the road.