Hyderabad roads paint deserted look as lockdown comes into effect

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 12th May 2021 1:58 pm IST
Photo: Minhaj Adnan

Hyderabad: As the lockdown came into effect in Telangana from 10 am on Wednesday, roads in the city painted a deserted look with no traffic.

Police too set up barricades at major signals to check the people coming out for essential work. Earlier on Tuesday, DGP Mahender Reddy said that police will strictly enforce the lockdown.

The state government on Tuesday imposed a ten-day lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the shops for buying essential will remain open from 6 am to 10 am everyday.

Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan
Photo: Minhaj Adnan

