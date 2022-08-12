Hyderabad: Roads to avoid during tricolour balloons release on Aug 13

Hyderabad: In view of the release of the tricoloured balloons programme as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrostavalu at Upper Tankbund, Hyderabad on Saturday, a traffic advisory was released by the Telangana police department.

According to the press release the following diversions were made:

Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, IqbalMinar.

Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayath Nagar.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kawadiguda DBR Mills – Lower Tankbund – KattaMaisamma – Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tankbundwill not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Traffic coming from IqbalMinar towards Sec’bad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Parking Places:

Visitors coming from the Teluguthalli side should park their vehicles at NTR Ghat road and New MLA quarters.

Those who are coming from Liberty side should park their vehicles at the slip road of Lower Tankbund.

Visitors coming from RTC X roads side should park their vehicles in the NTR stadium.

Visitors coming from the Secunderabad side should park their vehicles at BudhaBhavan road and Necklace Road.

The commuters and the general public are requested to avoid the Tankbund route and take alternative routes above-mentioned date and time to reach their destinations without any hindrance and co-operate with the Traffic police.