Hyderabad: Robbers arrested; loot worth Rs 88 lakh seized

The investigators discovered that the group would follow their victims until they got to a remote location, then attack them and depart with their belongings.

Updated: 15th December 2022 2:55 pm IST
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The North and Central Zone officers apprehended a group of thieves who had stolen jewelry worth Rs 88 lakh from their victims on Wednesday.

The police claim that Syed Sayeed Hussain, Shaik Saleem, Awaru Bala Krishna, Mohammad Ahaduddin, Syed Mubashir Hussain, and Ghouse Pasha were responsible for the targeting of individuals who were in possession of gold and silver jewelry.

North and Central Zone Task Forces collaborated to arrest the culprits after receiving reports of snatchings. The investigators discovered that the group would follow their victims until they got to a remote location, then attack them and depart with their belongings.

