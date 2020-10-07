Hyderabad: Row over construction of public urinals creates tension

Hyderabad: Row over construction of public urinals at Feel Khana Muslim graveyard, Begum Bazaar sparked tension as locals opposed to the ongoing work.

On Wednesday morning few officials of GHMC along with the labours had taken up construction work of public urinals abutting the Feel Khana Graveyard near Masjid E Himayatul Islam.

Soon after the information of construction of urinals spread over social media, scores of local public gathered near the graveyard opposing the construction of public urinals.

The Central Zone police too reached the spot and a police picket has been posted at the disputed site. Later the shops at Begum Bazaar were too forcibly closed by the locals. The police have also arrested 20 activists of AIMIM who staged a protest near the site.

According to the sources, despite strong opposition from the local Muslims, the local BJP corporator Shankar Yadav had got sanctioned the public urinals near Muslim graveyard.

However the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Telangana State Wakf Board too reached the spot and after his intervention the construction work had temporarily stopped. The police are maintaining alert in the area.

In the meantime Spokesperson MBT, Amjedullah Khan made representations to Chairman Wakf Board and State Home Minister Mahmood Ali.