Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter booked for trying to create communal strife

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police have booked a rowdy sheeter for allegedly trying to create communal strife in MS Maqta area at Somajiguda. On August 19 late night the police received information that there was commotion in the MS Maqta near railway gate.

When the police reached the spot they found one Teja and rowdy sheeter and his accomplice Sai Kumar were in drunken condition, The duo had attempted to dislodge the AIMIM party flag pole and also made certain remarks against a particular religion.

On hearing the commotion a group of sixty members belonging to different communities have gathered in the area. Later the people belonging to two communities have gathered in the area causing mild tension in the area.However the police dispersed the mob and patrolling in the area was intensified.

The police have booked a case under IPC section 153(A) and 295(A) against rowdy sheeter Teja and his associates for allegedly trying to create communal strife in the area. The investigation is underway.