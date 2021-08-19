Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter booked for trying to create communal strife

By SM Bilal|   Published: 20th August 2021 1:24 am IST
Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone from Saudi Arabia
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police have booked a rowdy sheeter for allegedly trying to create communal strife in MS Maqta area at Somajiguda. On August 19 late night the police received information that there was commotion in the MS Maqta near railway gate.

When the police reached the spot they found one Teja and rowdy sheeter and his accomplice Sai Kumar were in drunken condition, The duo had attempted to dislodge the AIMIM party flag pole and also made certain remarks against a particular religion.

On hearing the commotion a group of sixty members belonging to different communities have gathered in the area. Later the people belonging to two communities have gathered in the area causing mild tension in the area.However the police dispersed the mob and patrolling in the area was intensified.

MS Education Academy

The police have booked a case under IPC section 153(A) and 295(A) against rowdy sheeter Teja and his associates for allegedly trying to create communal strife in the area. The investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button