Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter Kala Feroz stabbed to death

Hyderabad: In what can be called a sensational, cinematic-style murder, a rowdy sheeter on Tuesday was reportedly stabbed to death at RK Society in Sanath Nagar here.

The history-sheeter, Kala Feroz was killed by an unidentified person, police said.

As per the sources, the murderer threw red chili powder on Feroz, after which he attacked him with knives resulting in grievous bleeding injuries. He was declared dead when the locals shifted him to the nearby hospital.

Later, the body was sent to Osmania Hospital for post mortem.

Chandra Shekar Reddy, Sub-Inspector Sanath Nagar police said, “The footage of the nearby CCTV is being checked and the investigation is on way.”

However, the police suspect another rowdy sheeter Wahid’s associates to be involved in the murder. Wahid was killed by Kala Feroz.

Kala Feroz was a resident of Borabanda.