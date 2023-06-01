Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered at Bazar Ghat

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was murdered by a group of persons at Bazar Ghat in central Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

The man Mohd Firdous alias Shooter Firdous was near the Niloufer Hospital when three to four people waylaid and attacked him with lethal weapons leading to his death.

Firdous was involved in several criminal cases including murder cases. The police suspect some persons who were having a running feud with him had murdered him to take revenge.

The murder created panic in the area located close to Niloufer Hospital. Sources said a child of Firdous is admitted to the hospital and he went there to visit the child and was leaving the hospital when the assailants attacked him.

The police reached the spot and the body was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary. Senior police officials reached the spot and began an investigation.