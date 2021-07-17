Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered in old Malakpet

Hyderabad: Despite pandemic the incidents of heinous crime continue to occur in city and creating a sense of terror among the mind of public. In a sensational incident, a notorious rowdy sheeter was brutally murdered in old Malakpet area of Chaderghat.

According to the sources, Syed Mushtaquddin aka Mushtaq don a resident of Old Malakpet was involved in as many as 31 cases of bodily offences and other crimes. In wake of his involvement in crimes, thrice he was sent to jail under stringent PD act.

On the intervening night of Friday, Mushtaq along with two other rowdy sheeters Mahmood Jabri and Ayub Bin Alvi was consuming alcohol in the area and during this an argument broke out among them.

Mahmood and Ayub stabbed Mushtaq in his stomach and also inflicted multiple injuries over the body resulting in instantaneous death.

On receiving information a team of Chaderghat police reached the spot and scientific CLUES too was pressed into service.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway.