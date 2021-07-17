Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered in old Malakpet

By SM Bilal|   Published: 17th July 2021 12:18 pm IST
File Photo: Rowdy Sheeter Syed Mushtaquddin

Hyderabad: Despite pandemic the incidents of heinous crime continue to occur in city and creating a sense of terror among the mind of public. In a sensational incident, a notorious rowdy sheeter was brutally murdered in old Malakpet area of Chaderghat.

According to the sources, Syed Mushtaquddin aka Mushtaq don a resident of Old Malakpet was involved in as many as 31 cases of bodily offences and other crimes. In wake of his involvement in crimes, thrice he was sent to jail under stringent PD act.

On the intervening night of Friday, Mushtaq along with two other rowdy sheeters Mahmood Jabri and Ayub Bin Alvi was consuming alcohol in the area and during this an argument broke out among them.

MS Education Academy

Mahmood and Ayub stabbed Mushtaq in his stomach and also inflicted multiple injuries over the body resulting in instantaneous death.

On receiving information a team of Chaderghat police reached the spot and scientific CLUES too was pressed into service.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button