Hyderabad: RPO decides to release additional passport appointment slots at PSKs

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad has decided to release additional passport appointment slots at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the city from Monday.

This decision was taken in view of the rise in demand for passports, especially after the lockdown.

At present, there are 3000 online slots per day. It has been decided to release 150 additional slots daily at the following PSKs in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana

PSK at Begumpet PSK at Ameerpet PSK at Tolichowki PSK at Nizamabad PSK at Karimnagar

TOI quoted regional passport officer Dasari Balaiah saying that the demand for passports increased as people started traveling abroad after a gap of two years due to the COVID pandemic.

In order to handle the rise in the number of applications for police clearance certificates (PCC), RPO Hyderabad initiated an electronic signature system that is ensuring that the certificate is released within hours.

Applicants who want to get their grievances addressed can talk to the RPO by availing ‘Chat with your RPO’ service.

Also Read India improves global passport rank, now stands at 83rd position

By availing of the service, the applicants can make a video call on the number 8121401532 between 12 noon and 1 pm on Tuesday.

Procedure to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here). New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in into the portal. Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’. Applicants can fill the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it. After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports. Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs. At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages. Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.

Passport fee

The fee for the passport depends on various conditions.