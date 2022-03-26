Hyderabad: Rs 15 lakh worth narcotics seized by officials

Hyderabad: Around Rs 15 lakhs worth of narcotics was seized by prohibition and excise officials in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Two peddlers with 210 ecstasy pills and 25 blots of LSD were caught and arrested. This is one of the highest seizures by the officials in terms of quantity in a single day, in the city.

The accused – N Raghu Vamsidhar Reddy and G Pruthviraj – were arrested on Thursday night when excise enforcement wing officials intercepted a car near a hotel in Tolichowki after receiving a tip-off, according to a press note from the department.

The tip off led officials to the accused, N Raghu Vamsidhar Reddy who had 28 ecstasy pills and 5 LSD blots. Reddy led the officials to his other associate G Pruthviraj from where 182 ecstasy pills and 22 LSD blots were recovered.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Reddy had gone to Goa from where he purchased ecstasy and LSD for Rs 900/pill/blot. They sold it for Rs 5000/piece. Officials said that the Goa supplier is yet to be identified. Further investigation is underway, the press note informed.