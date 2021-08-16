Hyderabad: RTA officials crackdown on luxury cars, 11 vehicles seized

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown the RTA officials have carried out action against the tax-evading high-end luxury cars. On Sunday the Road transport authorities raided and seized 11 vehicles in the Shamshabad area.

Several teams of RTA headed by Deputy Transport Commissioner of Transport K Papa Rao have carried out checks and the details of the motor vehicles were analysed.

During the operation the officials found that the luxury cars, which were registered in other states are found to be moving on Hyderabad roads without paying lifetime tax to the transport department and registration as well. After keeping a close watch on the movements carried out raids as per the plan and seized 11 cars.

According to the sources, the seized vehicles can fetch between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore in lifetime tax. Among those seized were expensive luxury cars such as Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, BMW and Lamborghini.

This is the first time in RTA history that raids have been carried out on high end vehicles. The vehicles belong to businessmen and persons of high influence.