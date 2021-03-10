Hyderabad: RTC bus knocks down two students at Chaderghat

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident was reported at Chaderghat after two youths were knocked down by a speeding RTC bus According to police the two were identified as 19 year old Shoaib a resident of old Malakpet and Ilaf both students.whose sistser’s marriage was fixed.

The youths were on the way to attend marriage on a bike where they met with a road accident in front of Sohail Hotel that falls under Chaderghat Police Station limits. A speeding RTC bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh knocked down the youths that resulted in their instantaneous death.

After the accident the flow of traffic was affected and the Traffic police cleared the congestion. In the meantime mild tension prevailed after the local public went their ire on the RTC bus driver.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Chaderghat police have registered a case under and investigation is underway.