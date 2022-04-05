Hyderabad : RTC driver handed life-term for raping woman

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Monday handed life-term to an RTC driver in a rape case dating back to 2017.

On September 12, 2017, the 35-year-old victim approached the Jawaharnagar police alleging that the accused barged into her house and raped her. The incident occurred on September 5, when the victim was alone at her residence and the convict broke into the house and raped her.

The victim alleged that the driver stalked her and wanted to have an affair. After the assault, the convict threatened to kill the victim and her family if she informed anyone of the incident.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,500 on the convict.