Hyderabad: Rush relief materials to flood-affected areas, Governor instructs Red Cross officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Governor Dr. T Soundararajan has instructed the Indian Red Cross Society officials and volunteers to help the victims in flood-affected areas.

The Governor was speaking from Puducherry Raj Bhavan to the Indian Red Cross Society officials in Hyderabad through video conferencing.

Earlier, Dr Soundararajan has obtained latest updates about the rains and flood situation in Telangana from Hyderabad Raj Bhavans officials.

The Governor has expressed her deep sorrow at the large-scale destruction of crops in the state and the properties in the low-lying areas. She instructed Raj Bhavan’s officials to work with the Red Cross Society and the states officials for the relief work. She also advised them to rush food, medicine, blankets and other relief materials to the flood-affected areas.

Dr. Soundararajan also instructed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent Dengue, malaria and other viral diseases from spreading in the flood affected areas.