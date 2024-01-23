Hyderabad: Russia-based ACE Lab to set up forensic centre, manufacturing hub

Hyderabad: ACE Lab, a Russia-based company specializing in digital forensics and data recovery, has announced plans to establish a forensic center and manufacturing hub in Hyderabad in collaboration with Zoom Technologies.

During a meeting with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, the company representatives discussed their proposals for the center of excellence and sought necessary assistance from the government.

ACE Lab operates in 129 countries, specializing in cybersecurity and collaborating with investigative agencies globally.

The company’s management expressed its commitment to work with Indian businesses, banks, government agencies, and investigative bodies to address challenges related to data loss and digital investigation, a press release said.

Sridhar Babu has expressed his jubilation about the company’s choice to establish a facility in Telangana and has guaranteed full support from the state government, it further said,