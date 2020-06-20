Hyderabad: Saber kills wife before killing self following a row

Hyderabad: Mohammed Saber strangled her wife Rubina to death before committing suicide at his house at Patel Nagar in Begum Bazaar on Thursday night.

The man who was an auto rickshaw driver suspected fidelity of his wife. The couple got married in 2011. Not many days passed after that, when Saber started suspecting the fidelity of his wife and used to quarrel over the issue frequently.

Argument broke between the two again on Thursday night and in a fit of rage Saber killed his wife. Later he also hanged himself to death, leaving behind their four small children.

Children who are the witness to the incident brought the matter to the notice of their neighbours on Friday morning.

Alerted by the neighbours, Begum Bazaar police rushed to the spot. Bodies of the couple have been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for an autopsy.

Siasat news