Saidabad rape-murder accused found dead on railway track

Hyderabad: The accused in the horrific rape and murder of 6-year-old girl in Telangana’s Saidabad was found dead on a railway track on Thursday. According to police officials, his body was found on the railway track in the limits of Ghanpur police station at 9:45 am.

The officials said that the accused P Raju was identified by his tattoo marks on both arms. The accused had reportedly jumped before the Konark express train at 8:45 am this morning.

On September 9, the minor girl was found raped and murdered in an area under Saidabad police station limits in Hyderabad . The six-year-old’s body was found at the residence of the accused later that day, after which he has been absconding.

As the news of the incident broke out, protests ensued in city with people demanding strict punishment against the accused.

After pressure mounted on the police department over its alleged failure to track down the culprit nearly a week after the incident, a reward of Rs. 10 lakh was announced for any information leading to the arrest of the accused. Police also released wanted posters with the accused’s pictures.

Confirming the death of the accused, Telangana director general of police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy tweeted, “The accused of “Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body”.