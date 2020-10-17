Hyderabad: Sailors of Yacht Club of Hyderabad rescue flood-hit people

Hyderabad: Sailors of Yacht Club of Hyderabad rescued many persons who were trapped in building or houses due to flash flood after incessant rainfall. They used their boats during the rescue operation.

National Sailing Champion Gowtham Kankatla and fellow sailors rescued people.

President of Yacht Club of Hyderabad

The President of Yacht Club of Hyderabad, Suheim Sheikh said that immediate response was given after NGO SDIF informed the club that 500 people are stranded due to the flood.

He applauded the selfless volunteerism of sailors.

Sharing his experience, Sheikh said that he had never seen the way wind and water lashed Hussain Sagar Lake.

Volunteers rescued people

Narrating the scenes in low-lying areas, he said as soon as volunteers reached the spot, people requested them to rescue people mainly, elders, women, and children who were trapped due to the flood. People were seen in the ankle and waist-deep water.

The sailor played the role of small boat ferry operators in flood water in Tolichowki and Saroornagar. They shifted persons to a safe place with the help of volunteers and Life Guards.

One of the residents, Shravanti Tiwari who is a liver patient thanked everyone who helped her in reaching the hospital.