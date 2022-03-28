Hyderabad: Sakina Foundation conducts 87th free health camp

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Sakina foundation conducted their 87th free health camp on Sunday. Emphasis was laid on hygiene for children and young adults.

The health camp was conducted in three areas including Netaji Nagar, Erragada, Jubilee Hills. The foundation has always been a front runner in providing a helping hand to any public initiative and community service.

Free consultation of senior doctors including an orthopaedic, paediatrician, gynaecologist, nutritionist, diabetologist and other general physicians advise more than 300 patients suffering from heart ailments, diabetes, women’s hygiene issues, paralysis and various other ailments.

The assessment also included vital checkups and blood sugar measurements. Free medicines worth Rs 1 lakh, nebulisers, sanitary napkins distribution were the highlights of the camp.

The NGO focused on counselling regarding cleanliness along with overall hygiene and health related issues. Provision for multi-vitamins tablets was also dispensed to the patients.

Apart from the medical services, books and stationery were distributed to the children from low-income backgrounds.