Hyderabad: Sales of cloths adversely impacted due to night curfew in Ramzan

Hyderabad: This Ramzan, like the last one, the cloths merchants and the tailors shall suffer the brunt of the night curfew imposed by the state government to curb COVID-19 spike.

Since the imposition of night curfew from April 20, the Ramzan sales adversely affected. Ramzan is the time for cloths’ sales and the traders procure new stock. But a sudden upsurge in COVID-19 cases dashed their hopes of a bumper sale this Ramzan.

The traders who were hoping for a better sale this Ramzan were disappointed as the customers are not coming to purchase cloths. The people seem to purchse only the essential commodities.

A fear psychosis has gripped the people due to spike in COVID-19 cases. In spite of shops being opened during the day few customers are visiting them for purchasing.

The traders said that the business is slack since 2019. Due to lock down in last Ramzan they had to incur heavy losses.

People buy cloths for Kurta Pyjama and other dresses for Eid. But the customers are showing interest in purchasing only the readymade garments. While there are customers in Readymade shops, the cloths selling shops are empty throughout the day.

The tailors too got affected adversely due to decrease in cloths sales this Ramzan. Moreover, the people’s interest in stitching clothes has been declined over the years.