Hyderabad: Sales of electric cars increase due to petrol price hike

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 27th July 2021 10:41 am IST
electric car
representational photo

Hyderabad: Due to the rise in fuel prices, the demand for electric cars in Hyderabad and other districts has increased.

Due to the increase in demand for electric cars, many international companies are planning to launch its electric vehicles in India.

The demand for electric vehicles is not limited to cars and motorbikes. The sale of e-rickshaws is also gaining pace. The advertisements and the promotions of electric vehicles have also increased.

At present, charging stations are located in a few places in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. However, with the increase in the sales of electric vehicles, the need for charging stations will also increase.

According to an RTA official, in the past one month more than 5000 electric vehicles have been purchased in the city.

