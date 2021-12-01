Hyderabad: Salman Khan to visit a mall in Kukatpally today

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently on a nationwide tour to promote his recently released film Antim:The Final Truth, will be visiting Hyderabad today. The actor will be seen greeting his fans at a ‘meet and greet’ event in at Forum Sujana Mall in Kukatpally here.

A tweet by official Twitter handle of PVR Cinemas read: “Catch SALMAN KHAN in a meet and greet event at PVR exclusive FAN SCREENING of #ANTIM Time: 4:00 pm Venue: PVR FORUM SUJANA MALL, HYDERABAD Book your tickets now!”

It is definetely going to be a big treat for Bhaijaan’s fans from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be finishing his tour this week. On Monday he visited Ahmedabad, yesterday Chandigarh and today Hyderabad. His next destination will be Bengaluru and then Indore.

Speaking about his tour to TOI, Salman said,“It is important that we reach out to the audience this time. Besides, in the earlier days we used to promote films after the release, but that practice stopped in the recent past.”

Antim is an adaptation of the Zee5 Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. Marking her debut in Bollywood, Mahima Makwana plays the female protagonist role in the film.