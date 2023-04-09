Hyderabad: Samajika Telangana Political Front to be launched on April 11

Hyderabad: Samajika Telangana Political Front (STPF) is set to be launched on April 11 at Baghlingampally in the city.

Progressive political parties, forums of marginalised communities and associations, and Telangana social activists committed to social justice and social democracy have joined to launch the STPF.

The political front will be launched at 10 am on Tuesday at the Sundaralah Vignana Kendram, in Baghlingampally. Delhi University professor Suraj Mandal and Siasat managing editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.

STPF appeals to democratic forces, progressive sections of Telangana engaged in the struggle for social justice and social democracy to join hands to build people’s movement for ‘Reconstruction of Telangana’ and social transformation from present geographical Telangana to ‘Samajika Telangana’.

Empowering the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minorities who have been neglected and deprived since the last 75 years of Independence and especially after the formation of Telangana is the main goal in the ‘Samajika Telangana’ realisation.

Professor K Murali Manohar is the chairman, retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali is the co-chairman and Bongu Prasad Goud is the convenor of the STPF.