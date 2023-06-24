Hyderabad sanitation system deteriorates, urgent action needed

Hyderabad: The sanitation conditions in the city of Hyderabad have reached an alarming state, with piles of garbage accumulating on the roads and inadequate waste disposal systems. One of the busiest areas, Masabtank, is particularly affected, as evident in the display image depicting garbage thrown on the foot overbridge. Irresponsible citizens have been indiscriminately throwing trash on the bridge, while the municipality has consistently neglected the waste management, resulting in a foul odor that poses a significant inconvenience to pedestrians and morning walkers.

The deteriorating sanitation situation is a cause of great concern for citizens who seek a clean and healthy environment. Despite efforts by the government and officials to beautify the city and promote green initiatives, little attention has been given to address the sanitation crisis. It is imperative for the authorities to promptly rectify the issue by implementing effective waste management measures and improving the sanitation arrangements for the Masabtank foot overbridge.

Unfortunately, this problem extends beyond Masabtank, as many areas across the city are plagued by piles of dirt and garbage on the roadside. With the onset of the rainy season, the lack of proper sanitation poses a high risk of disease outbreaks. The municipal authorities must take immediate and practical measures to ensure that the city remains beautiful not only on the surface but also from within.

Addressing the sanitation crisis requires a collaborative effort between the government, municipal authorities, and responsible citizens. Adequate waste disposal infrastructure, regular cleaning operations, and public awareness campaigns are essential to maintain a clean and hygienic environment for all residents. By prioritizing sanitation and waste management, Hyderabad can regain its reputation as a city that values cleanliness and the well-being of its inhabitants.

The city’s residents deserve a clean and healthy living environment, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the proper functioning of the sanitation system. By doing so, Hyderabad can reclaim its status as a city that exemplifies cleanliness and sets an example for others to follow.