Hyderabad: Sardar Patel police academy to hold passing out parade

Hyderabad: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in the city will be holding the passing out parade of the 74 RR (Regular Recruits) batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Saturday.

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will participate as the chief guest and review the parade.

Addressing a press conference here today at the Academy, SVPNPA Director A.S Rajan informed that a total 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries, are taking part in the ‘Dikshant Parade’. Among foreign officer trainees, six officers are from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius Police.

About the training program, the SVPNPA director said the whole 105-week training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training and 50-week Phase-I Basic Course. This was followed by 30-week District Practical Training at respective cadres/states and 10-week Phase-II Basic Course at SVPNPA.

Also Read Hyderabad police Commissionerate develops court monitoring app

The Director also said the course module was prepared taking into account the current job requirements of the police officers in India. ‘Attitude Training’ was given a special importance during the course, enabling the officer trainees to develop a more sympathetic and victim-centric approach, he added.

He said the indoor and outdoor exposures included Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special Laws, Forensics, Information and Communication Technology, Human Rights, Yoga, Unarmed Combat etc., will be provided so that the candidates could develop integrity and dedication towards their job and empathy towards victims.

Speaking about the presence of women officer trainees, he said 37 lady officers who constitute 23 percent of total strength would be participating in the parade.

The parade would be commanded by Shahansha K S, IPS (P) of Kerala Cadre who is the all-round topper in phase 1 of 74 RR, he added.

The director also informed that for the first time as a part of SVPNPA MoU with NALSAR the officer trainees would receive post-graduation degree and officer trainees from foreign countries would receive Diploma certificates after completing their training.

The probationers were trained with/in GreyHounds, Central School of Weapon and Tactics of BSF, Central Reserve Police Force in LWE affected Chattisgarh and Jharkhand, Army attachments in Jammu and Kashmir, and worked during elections in various States.

Also trainee officers were trained in investigation of cyber crimes and security.