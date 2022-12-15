Hyderabad: SBI Amaravati Circle donates Rs 38 lakh to tribals

Hyderabad: SBI Amaravati Circle, Gunfoundry donated Rs 38 lakhs towards Adivasi Jeevan Ganga Project, which provides safe drinking water to tribal community at Dandakaranya near Maredimilli, Rampachodavaram forest area.

The tribals face constant water shortage problems. Through Adivasi Jeevan Ganga Project, 20 new deep borewells with hand pumps will be installed in 20 tribal villages.

In a brief function held at its premises in Gunfoundry on Wednesday evening, the managing director of IB Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said that SBI encourages diverse activities in order to achieve environmental sustainability.

“SBI through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and various bank schemes helped lakhs of people grow out of poverty. We are working in 20 tribal villages to provide safe drinking water,” Setty said.

Setty handed over the cheque to Dr P K S Madhavan, chairman of AWARE, an NGO that is working alongside SBI to solve water issues in tribal regions.