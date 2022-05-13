Hyderabad: SC man allegedly tortured for destroying BJP flexi by cops

Hyderabad: A Scheduled Caste (SC) man was allegedly beaten all night long and tortured by Keshampet police on Thursday. The youth, who is also a Congress worker, allegedly tore down a flexi poster of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s upcoming tour in the area.

The victim, Nidudavelli Srinu, claimed that he was picked up by cops on Tuesday night and beaten until Thursday morning, allegedly at the behest of local BJP leaders.

DCP Madhapur K Shipavalli told The New Indian Express that they will get the incident inquired into and stern action would be taken.

In a video shared by Congress on Twitter on Thursday, Srinu can be seen with dark bruises on his skin. Congress’ SC wing has demanded the suspension of Keshampet sub-inspector for beating up Srinu.

An SC youth, who is also a #Congress activist claims he was detained & tortured in Keshampet PS of @cyberabadpolice, at the behest of #BJP leaders in the area.

An inquiry ordered into the incident.@TelanganaDGP @revanth_anumula @INCTelangana @RahulGandhi #policebrutality pic.twitter.com/GrTvUkkwxg — Pinto Deepak (@PintodeepakD) May 12, 2022

It was only in the afternoon on Thursday that Srinu’s cellphones were returned by the cops, when he called Telangana Congress SC Vibhag N Preetham, narrating his two-night ordeal in Keshampet police station.

The Congress has implored Dalit organisations to rise to the occasion and see that the Keshampet SI was suspended.