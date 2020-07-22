Hyderabad: Scared of going out to buy animal? Know alternative option

Hyderabad: Celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha in Hyderabad will be a low key affair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be less supply of sheep as animals are brought to the city from various states of the country.

People reluctant to step out of home

Apart from the constraints on the supply side, people are reluctant to go out to buy the sheep as they are scared of coronavirus. Many of them are exploring alternative options.

Keeping in view of the current situation, some social organizations came forward with an idea.

As per the idea, these organizations will not only sacrifice animals on behalf of customers but also deliver meat to them. However, customers have to book the service in advance to make the necessary arrangements.

Hussam Zuhaib of Malakpet who is one of the persons who are actively engaged in this service said that if customers want, the entire meat will distributed among poor.

Many service providers are making the idea popular by running advertisement on social media.

Coronavirus in Hyderabad

The main intention behind the idea is to avoid violation of physical distancing norms and contain the spread of coronavirus.

As Greater Hyderabad still continues to be the hotspot of coronavirus, residents need to take more precautions to stop the spread of virus.