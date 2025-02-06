Hyderabad: School van driver’s negligence causes toddler’s death

The bus driver failed to notice the girl after she got off the van, and backed up the vehicle, crushing her under the rear tires.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th February 2025 11:46 pm IST
An LKG toddler gets crushed under a school van in Pedda Amberpet.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a girl studying LKG was ran over by a van after she got off it and was crossing the road.

The incident happened in Pedda Amberpet of Rangareddy district on Thursday evening, when the driver of a school van bearing vehicle number (TS18T1971) stopped to drop the four-year-old child. The driver failed to notice the girl crossing the road after getting down the Tata Ace van.

Also Read
Developers to face FIR after 3 fatalities at Hyderabad construction site

As he was backing up the van, the child was crushed underneath the rear right tire of the van and died on the spot. The locals immediately informed the police, who came to the spot and registered a case.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Investigation is on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th February 2025 11:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button