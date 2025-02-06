Hyderabad: School van driver’s negligence causes toddler’s death

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a girl studying LKG was ran over by a van after she got off it and was crossing the road.

The incident happened in Pedda Amberpet of Rangareddy district on Thursday evening, when the driver of a school van bearing vehicle number (TS18T1971) stopped to drop the four-year-old child. The driver failed to notice the girl crossing the road after getting down the Tata Ace van.

As he was backing up the van, the child was crushed underneath the rear right tire of the van and died on the spot. The locals immediately informed the police, who came to the spot and registered a case.

Investigation is on.