Hyderabad: Schools decide to go ahead with online exams

Hyderabad: Some private schools in Hyderabad have reportedly decided to go ahead with online exams despite declaration of summer holidays from April 27 to May 31.

According to a report published in the Times of India, schools continued with online classes and exams on Tuesday. Even principals of junior colleges are sending messages to parents asking them to ensure the attendance of their children in online classes.

A message from a principal of a school located in Secunderabad reads, “Dear Parents of class 4 to 7, The government has announced summer holidays from April 27 onwards. Since we have only 4 exams to write let us complete our online exams. Kindly attend the exams and upload the pictures. You need not come to school on May 1 to submit the answer sheets. Stay home stay safe. Thank you”, TOI reported.

One of the parents Sowjanya K alleged that his sons, students of classes 4 and 7, were asked to appear in the examination.

Reacting to the complaints, Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate who is also acting as director of school education said that he has asked the district level officers to look into the matter and take action against schools and colleges that are violating the government’s directive.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the Telangana government had promoted students of Class 1 to 9 to the next class. SSC exams were canceled and students of the intermediate first year were promoted. The decision was taken amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities have cancelled the exams of SSC and Intermediate first year for the second consecutive year.

The government has also postponed Intermediate second-year exams that were scheduled to be held from May 1 to 19. Future dates will be announced after reviewing the situation in the first week of June. At least 15 days’ notice will be given for the exams.