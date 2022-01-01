Hyderabad: Schools, hospitals to join hands for kids’ vaccination

Hyderabad: As the government set to roll out vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from January 3, schools in Hyderabad are exploring possibilities of joining hands with hospitals for jabs to kids.

The managements are planning to organize vaccination drives in the schools. Currently, they are in a process of identifying children who are eligible for the jab.

Times of India has quoted Sancta Maria School owner Mahender Reddy saying that the educational institution has approached two private hospitals for the vaccination of 400 students and the process to finalize the one is going on.

CoWIN registrations for vaccination

CoWIN registrations for children in the age group of 15-18 years began today and the vaccination is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The registrations can be done by visiting the official website of CoWin (click here).

Visit https://t.co/CZAvcFojLq from the 1st of January 2022 and register yourself for getting your #COVID19 vaccination done. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/lwpfCQR7ix — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 1, 2022

On Friday, the Ministry of Health tweeted, “Let’s get ready to ensure COVID vaccination of all eligible citizens. Registrations on #CoWIN for 15-18 year old children starts from 1st January 2022. #LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona”.

Let's get ready to ensure COVID vaccination of all eligible citizens. Registrations on #CoWIN for 15-18 year old children starts from 1st January 2022. #LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/0eLfivdmog — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 31, 2021

Guidelines for vaccination to kids

As per the guidelines issued by the ministry, only Covaxin would be available for the children.

All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group. Beneficiaries will be monitored for the adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for half an hour after vaccination. They will be eligible for the second dose only after 28 days.

The states have an option to designate some COVID vaccination centers (CVCs) as dedicated CVCs for the 15-18 age group exclusively which can also be reflected on Co-WIN. Such dedicated CVCs would ensure that there is no confusion in administering the vaccines.